Peterhead hoping to take Stair way to League One ascent – Jamie Stevenson

Jamie Stevenson insists Peterhead need to turn performances into points to beat the drop.

The Blue Toon face Stranraer at Stair Park tomorrow in the first of 10 remaining League 1 fixtures.

The Buchan outfit are seventh in the table, but only two points above the relegation play-off place, although they are 10 clear of tomorrow’s opponents who sit bottom.

Since the turn of the year Peterhead have taken only four points from seven matches, despite a number of good displays.

Stevenson and his team-mates are determined to convert their positive performances into points.

The 35-year-old full-back, who can also play as a winger, said: “We’re reaching the stage of season now where it doesn’t matter how we do it we just need to win.

“I know it’s cliched, but we need to find a way to get a few wins to keep us safe.

“The sooner we can do that the better because if it goes down to the last few weeks of the season it becomes nervy.

“It’s still in our own hands and we need to start getting the results are performances deserve.

“We can’t keep saying that every week, we need to go and do it.

“Hopefully one win can be the spark for us. If we can get a result tomorrow then we need to build on it.

“We know we’ve got a team capable of winning games, but it’s a case of proving it.”

Peterhead drew 1-1 with ninth-placed Forfar at Balmoor on Tuesday.

It was another occasion on which they felt they didn’t get what they deserved as the Loons equalised eight minutes from time after the Blue Toon had passed up chances to score a second and make the points safe.

Stevenson added: “We lost a sloppy goal from a set piece on the halfway line.

“It’s a frustrating one because the player that crossed the ball (Bernard Coll) and player that scored (Steven Doris) both had Peterhead players around them.

“We find ourselves in a position now where we need to battle and try to get out of it.

“We hit the bar and could have won the game late on, it was very nearly a match-winning performance.

“But unfortunately very nearly isn’t enough. We’re not scoring enough goals for the chances we’re creating.

“Then we’re conceding poor goals. The mistakes we’re making and losing goals from, other teams don’t seem to make against us.

“But we’ve got just about everybody available and 10 games left so we need to try to change that and get the wins to get away from the bottom of the league.”

Despite the position they find themselves in and the manner of their midweek draw Stevenson says the Peterhead players won’t have any problems lifting themselves for tomorrow’s clash.

He said: “It comes naturally to lift ourselves. We’re a close knit bunch of boys and we don’t like getting beat. We’re frustrated with ourselves that we haven’t taken the points we should have in certain games.

“It’s always a hard place to go Stair Park, particularly with the way the pitch is. We had a good result there at the start of the season (2-1 win), but we know it’s going to be a hard game, but it’s the sort of game we need to win.”