EXCLUSIVE: Peterhead set to land Bulgarian winger

Peterhead are to complete the signing of Bulgarian Danail Ivanov.

The winger has come to Scotland to study at Aberdeen University and has been training with the Blue Toon for several weeks.

Brechin City and other clubs have shown an interest in the 18-year-old but potential deals have fallen through.

However, the Buchan outfit have managed to strike a deal and are just awaiting approval from Fifa for the signing to be completed.

Ivanov played with FC Cherno More Varna in his homeland, spending the last two seasons in the Bulgarian top-flight outfit’s Under-19s side.

Last season Ivanov helped Cherno More become U19 Bulgarian champions, scoring 22 times and creating 12 goals in 28 games.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally said: “It’s a perfect scenario, I think, for both parties.

“The sensible thing for Danail was to stay up here because he’s studying at Aberdeen University.

“First and foremost, we’ll see if we can get him out on loan to the Highland League because he’s a young boy and he needs games.

“He’s certainly talented so if we get him games we’ll get him back in January and see where he is.

“He’s a natural left winger who likes to dribble and is an old-fashioned player in a sense. He’s very quick and hopefully he develops with us.”

Meanwhile, Simon Ferry is in contention to feature for Peterhead against Raith Rovers at Balmoor on Saturday.

The Blue Toon midfielder had been out for a month with a groin problem and suffered a suspected recurrence at training last week as he looked to make his comeback.

McInally expected to be without him for three or four weeks, but the 31-year-old trained on Tuesday without any problems.

McInally added: “I didn’t even have him included in the training but he came up and he was running about like a maniac.

“He said he wasn’t feeling anything so he was able to train and came through the full session.

“We don’t expect him to have any problems as a result of that and it’s a massive bonus for us to have him back in contention.

“You need your best players and there’s no doubt he’s one of our best players and he’s got that leadership that’s required.

“Before Tuesday I would have said there was no chance of him playing but now I’d say there was a 90% chance of him playing.”