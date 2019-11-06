Peterhead new boy Ivanov set for Highland League loan spell

Peterhead manager Jim McInally says they will send new signing Danail Ivanov on loan to the Highland League.

The Blue Toon have completed the signing of the Bulgarian winger after receiving Fifa approval for the transfer to go ahead.

McInally views the 18-year-old – who has come to Scotland to study computer science at Aberdeen University – as an exciting prospect. He is keen for Ivanov to get regular games so a loan move to the Highland League is on the cards.

A number of clubs have already expressed an interest and McInally said: “It’s good that everything with Danail is sorted out.

“Now we can see about sending him out on loan to the Highland League until January.

“I’ve had four clubs getting in touch already to enquire so that’s encouraging.”

The former FC Cherno More Varna player had interested other clubs since arriving in Scotland.

Brechin City were one, but a deal couldn’t be agreed and Peterhead stepped in.

He has trained with the Blue Toon for a number of weeks and McInally is pleased that Ivanov is settled into the Buchan squad and knows the standards expected of him.

He added: “Danail has been training with us for a wee while now and he knows the standards we expect at the club.

“He was at our game on Saturday and saw us winning so that was good.

“I think he is also recognising the difference between League One and League Two having also trained and played bounce games with Brechin earlier in the season.”