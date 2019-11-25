Peterhead’s Armour dumbfounded by loss to Peterhead and penalty calls

Ben Armour was left dumbfounded as to why Peterhead lost to Raith Rovers – and why he was denied two penalties.

The Blue Toon dominated their full-time opponents at Stark’s Park, but lost this Scottish Cup third-round tie 1-0 due to Kieran Bowie’s early goal.

In a fine display Armour had two penalty claims turned down by referee Steven Reid.

In the first 10 minutes Kirkcaldy keeper Ross Munro seemed to trip him and then the striker’s net-bound flick to Aidan Smith’s cross was blocked by the arm of Kyle Benedictus on the slide.

Armour, 21, said: “We don’t know how we don’t at least have a replay.

“The first penalty shout is an absolute stonewaller, I don’t know how it’s not given.

“I went down thinking he had given it and then he didn’t. I couldn’t believe it – it was a definite penalty.

“For the second claim I spoke to the referee and he said the ball hit the defender’s hand.

“If it wasn’t for that it was going in the net so I can’t understand how he doesn’t give a penalty.

“I think as a team we showed how good we are and how good we can be.

“We’ve gone down to Stark’s Park and lost twice this season, but we deserved to win on Saturday and I’m gutted we didn’t.”

Armour was a handful all afternoon on his first Peterhead start in a month.

He added: “Our performance is definitely the positive and if we keep that up we’ll have no problems in League One and will win a lot of games.

“I was delighted to get the chance to start on Saturday. I’ve sat out the last couple of weeks.

“But it’s a squad game and everybody has to play their part. So I was pleased to put in a good performance and hopefully I can get a few more starts in the next few weeks.”

In the second minute Ryan Conroy’s free-kick from 25 yards hit the right post but spun to safety. Seconds later Raith scored when BOWIE headed home John Baird’s cross from the left.

Soon after, both of Armour’s strong penalty shouts were waved away by whistler Reid. And before half-time Munro was tested by good efforts from Rory McAllister, Paddy Boyle and Conroy.

Jason Brown met a Conroy corner, but the header was bundled off the line and Armour clipped a shot just wide from 14 yards after a defensive mix-up.

Peterhead kept dominating in the second half. They piled on the pressure in the closing stages with McAllister’s 30-yard free-kick fizzing just over.

Boyle and Gary Fraser had shots blocked and saved and there were frantic scrambles from two Fraser corners deep in stoppage time, but Raith held on.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally said: “I think the bottom line is that we lost because of refereeing errors.

“The first one on Ben Armour is a stonewall penalty because the goalie trips him.

“For the second one the arm of the defender stops the ball going into the net.

“It was a great team effort and I’m gutted because I don’t think we deserve to be out of the cup.”