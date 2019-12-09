Peterhead romp home as Conroy bags brace against Stranraer

Ryan Conroy shook off an ankle problem to open his account for Peterhead – and he hopes his brace can be the first of many.

The midfielder bagged a double as the Blue Toon beat Stranraer 3-0 at Balmoor.

Conroy rolled his ankle at training last Tuesday and was doubtful to feature on Saturday. However, the 32-year-old shrugged that off to score his first goals for the Buchan outfit since joining in August.

“I rolled my ankle at training, but fortunately it wasn’t too bad,” he said.

“It was a little bit stiff on Saturday morning, but not enough to keep me off the pitch.

“In the last few weeks I’ve been getting closer and closer to scoring.

“So I’m happy to get off the mark and with my role in the team I’m here to chip in with a few goals.

“It was great to score two although I had one headed off the line just before I was subbed which almost gave me the hat-trick.

“Hopefully I can get a few more goals in the next few weeks.

“I’m in the team to provide goals and score goals so hopefully I can kick on.”

Victory against Stranraer moved Peterhead up to seventh in League One – nine points clear of Saturday’s opponents and four clear of Forfar in ninth.

Conroy added: “We played some good football on Saturday. We’re delighted to get the win and I think we deserved it.

“We knew it was a big game because we could push away from Stranraer and we’ve regained some ground on Forfar.

“Hopefully we can look up the table now. Everybody beats everybody in this league.

“But we know we’ve got a good enough team to compete with anybody. We’ve been playing well the last few weeks so hopefully it continues.”

After Jack Leitch and Scott Brown had been thwarted by visiting keeper Max Currie and Rory McAllister had sent a header wide in a bright first half, Conroy opened the scoring on 34 minutes.

McAllister and Leitch linked up down the right to find him and after wriggling away from a couple of challenges CONROY arrowed a shot from 16 yards into the right corner.

In the 51st minute CONROY got his second, turning in Aidan Smith’s cross from the left from close range.

Blue Toon keeper Greg Fleming helped maintain the two-goal cushion in the 65th minute.

Smith had tripped Andrew Stirling in the box, but the goalie made a terrific save down to his right from James Hilton’s spot-kick and reacted quickly to clasp Hilton’s follow-up effort.

Scott BROWN got the third late on from 14 yards after a mazy run from Jamie Stevenson.

On the key contributions of Conroy and Fleming, Peterhead boss Jim McInally said: “He’s been a terrific signing, Conroy, because he brings a lot of composure, he doesn’t give the ball away very often and he’s got a great left foot.

“I’m really pleased with him and it was a really good team performance. There were no failures. It wasn’t just saving the penalty from Greg, it was the rebound which was perhaps an even better chance than the penalty.

“He’s a terrific goalkeeper and after not having much to do he stepped up when we needed him.”