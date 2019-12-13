Peterhead out to trump Airdrieonians

David Ferguson wants to see Peterhead continue to climb the League 1 table after returning to winning ways.

The Blue Toon face Airdrieonians at the Penny Cars Stadium buoyed by the 3-0 win over Stranraer at Balmoor.

That lifted the Buchan outfit to seventh in the table and ended a run of three games without a win.

Ferguson hopes the upward trajectory continues by taking the points against the second-placed Diamonds.

The defender said: “You’ve got to be wary of where you are and who is below you.

“But it’s natural that you want to look up and try to catch the teams above.

“We just need to keep clawing away points and if we do that we’ll move closer to the teams above us and put more distance between the teams below us.

“We have plenty of quality in the squad, you can see that with the way some of the boys are playing just now. There are guys in the squad I hadn’t seen play before I joined, but as soon as I joined I could see how good they were.”

Airdrie operate a hybrid part-time and full-time model, but will that give them an advantage against Peterhead?

Ferguson said: “Airdrie will be hard working and they will be confident because they are second in the league.

“But I think we need to focus more on how we’re playing rather than worry more about how they’re playing.

“They’re full-time and that means they can work on more tactical things because they’re training every day.

“But whether it’s full-time or part-time every team is beatable and we’re a good side as well, so we’re confident.”

Ferguson has started Peterhead’s last three games. The 23-year-old joined in August after limited game time at Ayr United, but he’s pleased to be getting a run in Jim McInally’s team.

He said: “It’s good to a get a run of games because it boosts confidence, which helps.

“The way we’re playing has suited me and I’ve enjoyed getting starts rather than just sub appearances.

“Before I joined for the last couple of years at Ayr it had been stop-start and I hadn’t had a run of games.

“So now I’ve had a few I want to keep it going and keep playing well.”