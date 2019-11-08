Peterhead must build on Raith win against Clyde – McInally

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has urged his side to build on their win against Raith Rovers when they face Clyde tomorrow.

After two months without a victory in League 1 the Blue Toon upset full-time Rovers last Saturday, winning 2-0 at Balmoor stadium.

With the Buchan outfit eighth in the table, McInally wants last weekend’s morale-boosting success to be the start of a good run of form.

He said: “It would be nice to back up last week’s results.

“Performances like that haven’t been a one-off and I’ve said that to the players.

“The performances they put in against Dundee and Inverness and Falkirk this season prove that. Doing it once or twice against full-time teams is a fluke but not four times by doing it against Raith.

“Against Airdrie we played well in that game without getting the result we deserved.

“It’s not a fluke, we got the result we deserved against Raith.

“If you want to be surviving and doing well in the league you need to go on good runs at times.

“We know if we go there and David Goodwillie has a good day we could be in trouble.

“Defensively, last week was our first clean sheet for a while so we need to try to replicate that and keep Goodwillie quiet.

“They have other good players in their team, but he’s the main man. We just have to try to make sure we mark him well.”

McInally has everyone fit for tomorrow’s trip to Broadwood, but with the artificial pitch at the ground he is still considering whether to risk influential midfielder Simon Ferry, who has a history of injuries on synthetic surfaces.

McInally added: “Last weekend was the first time this season everybody has been available and hopefully it’s the same this week. Simon is the only predicament for me.

“I watched him train on Tuesday night on an artficial pitch and you think ‘why shouldn’t I play him?’ because he trained really well without any problems.

“I’ll take time to think about it and make a decision from there.

“I know it’s a new pitch that’s been laid at Broadwood so I was thinking about going down early and having a look at it.

“Sometimes it can be when the pitch is slippy your groin can give way, and that has been a problem for Simon.

“He is so important to our team and has played well on the artificial pitches before and come through with no problems.

“So it might just be a case of playing him and if he’s OK making sure he doesn’t do too much through next week.”