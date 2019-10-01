Blue Toon manager says McAllister will get back on goal trail

Peterhead boss Jim McInally insists it’s just a matter of time before captain Rory McAllister is back on the goal trail.

The Blue Toon skipper has endured a difficult start to the season, missing games with hamstring and ankle problems.

However, McAllister is now over his ankle injury with the help of an injection a few weeks ago.

The 32-year-old played 90 minutes against Montrose in Saturday’s 4-3 loss at Links Park and a week prior in the 1-1 draw at home to Clyde.

McAllister has only one goal to his name so far this campaign.

But gaffer McInally reckons the Balmoor talisman – who is six shy of 200 goals for the club – will be back finding the net with regularity in the coming weeks.

McInally said: “That’s two 90 minutes Rory has had under his belt.

“I thought there was a big improvement from him on Saturday at Montrose.

“He worked hard, his hold-up play was good and he chased lost causes.

“Our equaliser came from him chasing a lost cause and winning the ball.

“The thing is he needs to keep believing. Because of the run he’s had at the start of this season his confidence has gone down.

“He’s only a human being and Rory has this reputation for scoring goals and he wants to be doing that.

“The only way to get there is to keep working hard and then the goals will come.

“He did have a good chance with a header on Saturday – but he will get there and he’s on the right path.

“The hard work side applies to everyone because that’s how we’ll get back to winning ways – hard work, concentration and doing the basics properly.”