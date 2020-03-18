Peterhead looking for way through mayhem – chairman Rodger Morrison

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison admits there is an uncertain time ahead for football clubs.

With league fixtures suspended indefinitely by the joint SPFL/SFA response group due to the coronavirus pandemic it remains to be seen if this season will be completed.

It could be declared over, with champions named and teams relegated with a quarter of the campaign remaining.

This term could also be declared null and void – but whatever happens the next few months appear to be an uncertain time for clubs across the country.

Some are hoping their insurance will cover loss of business as a result of the shutdown.

However, the Blue Toon supremo says that may not be the case.

Morrison said: “Clubs are going to need support, especially at lower levels because most clubs live hand to mouth and month to month.

“It all depends on a lot of factors and when we get some clarity.

“For us it’s a waiting game until we get a clearer picture of what will happen.

“I’ve heard people say clubs will have insurance but some big insurance companies have said there will be no payments for this because it’s not in the policy and it’s a new virus.

“We expected they would find a way out of it so it’s unlikely there will be anything for interruption of business.

“As far as the government are concerned they didn’t cancel football so they’re not duty bound to give a lifeline to football clubs.

“And if there are businesses in all sectors potentially going to the wall and needing support, where is everybody going to get the support from?

“It’s a very difficult situation.”

Our Northern Goal podcast panel discuss the way forward for Scottish football:

Morrison, who has been involved with Peterhead for over 30 years, is determined to plot a path through the chaos.

But he says that the impact of Covid-19 is wider than just matches being postponed.

At Balmoor the Buchan outfit host various functions such as funeral teas to bring in extra revenue.

Morrison expects these to be cancelled following government advice to avoid travel and social contact unless absolutely necessary, and for people with underlying health conditions and elderly people to self isolate.

Peterhead also have a coffee shop on site which has remained busy recently.

Morrison does hope Peterhead, and other clubs around the country, will find their local communities supporting their teams if they need it in the months ahead.

He added: “The hit is wider than just no games.

“We host things like funeral teas at the stadium and we’ve already had a couple cancelled.

“We haven’t had any of our other functions cancelled yet, but we’re expecting things to be cancelled.

“It’s mayhem at the moment, really, and there are testing times ahead for all clubs. Our coffee shop was busy last week and on Monday, and maybe that will drop off with the new guidelines – we’ll have to see.

“A lot of clubs at our level are community clubs and if we appeal to the general public within our communities I’m hopeful most clubs can scrape through until better times.”