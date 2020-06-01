Keeper Greg Fleming set to leave Peterhead as deal expires

Peterhead goalkeeper Greg Fleming is set to leave Balmoor.

Both Fleming and defender Scott Hooper appeared on a PFA Scotland list of players who are out of contract or without a club and searching for a new one. Hooper is, however, expected to remain at Balmoor.

Fleming has been first choice at the Blue Toon since joining from Ayr United in July 2017. The 33-year-old kept 41 clean sheets in 114 appearances for Jim McInally’s side.

Hooper made 20 appearances during the 2019-20 season after joining from Annan Athletic last summer.

There were a few players with top-flight experience appearing on the PFA Scotland list, including Caley Thistle captain Carl Tremarco, Ross County defender Richard Foster, ex-Aberdeen and Rangers winger Gregg Wylde and St Johnstone midfielder Danny Swanson.

Meanwhile, Clevid Dikamona has wished Hearts fans farewell after conceding his Tynecastle career has come to an end.

The centre-back returned to France in March after opting to terminate his contract when given the option.

He had spoken about returning, but now admits his time in Gorgie is over.