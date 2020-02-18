Peterhead hope to bolster defence with loan deal for Aberdeen youngster Luc Bollan

Peterhead look set to sign Aberdeen defender Luc Bollan on loan until the end of the season.

The Dons have made the centre-back available for loan and the Evening Express understands the Blue Toon have swooped to land the 19-year-old.

The deal could be completed today and the signing would bolster manager Jim McInally’s options at the back.

The Balmoor boss has been keen to add another defender since Mick Dunlop departed for Junior club Hurlford United on loan last month.

McInally has been busy in recent weeks trying to bring in a loan signing and now it appears he’s got his man.

Bollan joined Aberdeen last summer following his release by Dundee United.

He played against Peterhead three times in League Two last season when on loan to Cowdenbeath, who are managed by his Dad, former Dundee United, Rangers and St Johnstone defender Gary.

The Blue Toon tried to sign him on a permanent deal last summer, but the lure of full-time football with Aberdeen was too good to turn down.

Bollan, pictured left in action for the Dons, has been a regular in the Pittodrie reserve side under Paul Sheerin since arriving in the Granite City.

Now the Reds will hope a move to Peterhead, and first-team games in League One, will help his development.

The Buchan outfit will hope Bollan can help them move further clear of the relegation zone.

They sit seventh in the League One table, but only two points clear of Forfar in the relegation play-off place.

Meanwhile, Peterhead are also set to welcome Jamie Stevenson back to training tonight.

The utility player – who is usually deployed at full-back or as a winger – hurt a hamstring in the 4-3 loss to Montrose on February 2 at Links Park.

However, the 35-year-old is now ready to return and may yet force his way into contention for Saturday’s game against third-placed Airdrieonians at Balmoor.

Since joining Peterhead in the summer of 2014 Stevenson has established himself as one of the first names on McInally’s team-sheet making more than 200 appearances for the club.