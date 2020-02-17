Peterhead hit by poor half in East Fife loss – boss Jim McInally

Peterhead manager Jim McInally admits his side paid for a below-par second half showing as they went down 1-0 at East Fife.

The only goal of the encounter came after 22 minutes when Anton Dowds raced onto a Scott Agnew pass and slid the ball past the advancing Greg Fleming.

Gary Fraser, a late replacement for the absent Simon Ferry, and Derek Lyle both went close to netting an equaliser for the Blue Toon but the Methil men held on for the three points.

The defeat leaves Peterhead seventh in League 1 but only two points above second bottom Forfar who drew 1-1 against basement dwellers Stranraer.

McInally said: “It was a disappointing one.

“Greg Fleming could maybe have waited rather than rushing out but it was too simple a goal to concede in any case.

“The game should have been a 0-0. I thought we were the better side in the first half and played the better football.

“The second half was a non-event.

“We never looked like scoring and never tested the goalkeeper.

“They had two shots at our goal which were both from free kicks. Greg made a fantastic save from one of them.

“I felt we didn’t do enough in the second half to get back in it.

“The conditions were OK. We had no complaints with that, I just felt we needed to do more in the second half to win the game.

“It was a decent first-half performance but we didn’t keep it going in the second half.”

McInally, however, felt there were some positives his side could take into next Saturday’s visit of Airdrieonians to Balmoor before the Blue Toon face Forfar and Stranraer in the space of five days.

The Peterhead boss said: “The last time we went to East Fife we drew 1-1 but got an absolute pummelling.

“That never materialised on Saturday and never looked like it was going to materialise.

“We are at the stage of the season where we need points and we need them quickly.

“That is more important than anything.

“It is not about nice, pretty football. It is about winning.”

East Fife manager Darren Young praised his side for a hard-earned win.

He said: “Overall it was a great performance and good to get the clean sheet.”