Peterhead have made tough decisions the right way during Covid-19 shutdown, says defender Boyle

Paddy Boyle believes the Peterhead squad have dealt with a difficult situation for the club in the right manner.

Football’s shutdown because of coronavirus left the Blue Toon – like many clubs – in the difficult position of trying to pay wages with no income.

Initially around half the playing squad and management team agreed to forego their wages, with the remaining players also taking significant cuts.

However, the Buchan outfit have been able to enrol in the government’s job retention scheme, which offers grants to help cover wages.

Defender Boyle said: “Everyone connected with the club has dealt with it well.

“Everyone has different opinions and I had different opinions to other people on how things should move forward.

“But that’s normal – you’re talking about money and people’s livelihoods and people budget for it.

“There’s differences of opinion but the main thing for the club, which was understandable, was that they had to make sure the liability was minimal when there’s no money coming in.

“We all understood that and then most of us had to think about how it was affecting them, and feeding our families and paying our bills.

“I think for all Scottish clubs the furloughing scheme – particularly from the Championship down – has really helped.

“It’s a bit unnerving when you start talking about it but we could certainly be worse off, that’s for sure.

“Everyone’s situation is different and you have to be understanding of that.

“My view on it was that if one person in the squad said they couldn’t afford to take a pay cut then we’ve got to stand by that person.

“It’s easy to say ‘I’m all right, I’ve got another job’ or whatever. It’s harder to say that my mate down the road needs what he can get.”

Boyle also praised Peterhead captain and PFA representative Scott Brown for holding talks with chairman Rodger Morrison and keeping his team-mates abreast of developments.

Midfielder Brown is also a member of the PFA’s management committee and Boyle added: “When you’re captain it’s usually leading the team on the pitch and then organising team nights out.

“He’s been thrown into a situation that’s difficult and he’s dealt with it really well.

“He’s kept everyone up to date and still has his own job to do on top of that.

“He’s done his job and kept everyone in the loop, as have the PFA.”