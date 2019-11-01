‘Peterhead have character and players to end goal drought’ – Striker Lyle

Derek Lyle insists Peterhead have the character and the quality to end their bad run of form.

The Blue Toon host League One leaders Raith Rovers at Balmoor tomorrow having lost their last four games and taken only one point from the last 18 possible.

However, the striker says things will improve for Jim McInally’s men, who are ninth in the table.

Lyle, 38, said: “I don’t think the results for us in the last couple of weeks have been a true reflection on our performances.

“We were the better team Saturday but we’ve still got to win the games.

“Even if we could win ugly to stop the bad run we’re on, we’d take it.

“But we’ve definitely got players in the squad to hurt teams.

“As players, it’s a wee bit frustrating, but in football you can go through spells like this.

“Sometimes it’s even about getting together and taking an ugly draw to stop the rot.

“We play some nice stuff, but on Saturday we got caught out by a mis-hit shot which fell for somebody else to score. It’s things like that which go against you on runs like this.

“But we’ve got enough character in the squad to turn this around.

“In times like this it can be hard to put your finger on what’s going wrong.

“If you’re playing badly, you know that’s why you’re getting beaten.

“There have been a couple of bad games but there have been quite a few where we deserved something.

“We need to keep going until something else changes and the only way to change it is to work hard as a group.”

A lack of goals has only been an issue for Peterhead, who have found the net just once in their last three outings.

Lyle has scored three times this season, but captain and talismanic striker Rory McAllister only has one.

Lyle is backing McAllister to end his drought and added: “As a striker you pride yourself on scoring goals and Rory has gone through his career scoring goals.

“It’s not happening at the minute. Last Saturday was my first 90 minutes after coming back from a pulled hamstring.

“I can’t put my finger on the lack of goals. I hope we keep working as a team from back to front to get the goals and one result can change things.

“I think that’s always the case for strikers – if you can get a goal it gets you going. There’s one thing about Rory, he doesn’t lack in confidence.

“Deep down he will be feeling it not scoring because I’ve gone through it myself and I get anxious. Personally, I think the big man just needs to keep doing what he’s doing and the goals will come.

“He’s really good at holding the ball up, he brings others into play.

“The only thing just now is that he may be too eager and drifts out of the box sometimes to get the ball. If he’s in the box, he’ll score.

“Hopefully, he can get a goal tomorrow and that will kick him and the team on.”