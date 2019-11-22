Peterhead go into Scottish Cup tie ‘full of confidence’

Jason Brown insists Peterhead can cause Raith Rovers problems and take a Scottish Cup scalp.

The Blue Toon meet their fellow League One side at Stark’s Park tomorrow in the third round.

It will be the Buchan outfit’s third visit to Kirkcaldy this term. They lost the first – in the Betfred Cup – 3-1 and the second – on league business – 4-0.

However, Peterhead did beat Raith 2-0 at Balmoor three weeks ago and Brown says that result shows they can cause an upset tomorrow.

The centre-back, 23, said: “We’ve been down to Stark’s Park twice already this year and we’ve not had the performance or result that we know we’re capable of.

“We go there off the back of a couple of good results and we beat them at home a few weeks ago so we’re full of confidence.

“We know that if we reach the levels we can then we can cause them problems.

“I think it was one of our best performances of the season when we won at home but before that we were playing well and didn’t get the results we deserved.

“We felt that result was coming, everyone kept their spirits high and we knew we were capable of that.

“We were delighted to deliver that win and we’ve not looked back since.

“A lot of people will probably have us written off but we know the levels we can reach and if we play well we’ll hopefully get the correct result.”

If the Blue Toon are to reach round four, Brown says they have to learn from previous defeats to the full-time Fife outfit.

He added: “We’ve had a couple of bad results at Stark’s Park and we’ll definitely learn from those.

“The manager will pick a team that will learn from those experiences and try to get a result.

“In the last few games the defence and the whole team have played well.

“Hopefully we can continue to defend well and we’ve got a positive mentality to keep it going and try to cause Raith problems.”

Earlier in the week Peterhead coach David McCracken left to become interim head coach at Falkirk.

He and Brown both joined the club in the summer of 2017 and Brown was full of praise for how McCracken helped him as a player and coach.

He said: “I can’t speak highly enough about David. We joined at the same time and had a successful season playing together.

“I learned a lot from him on the pitch and continued to learn from him when he became a coach. I appreciate everything David did for me because he was a great help to me.

“I’ve got no doubts he’ll do well at Falkirk and apply himself really well. I wish him all the best but I’m sad to see him leave Peterhead.”