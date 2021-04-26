Hamish Ritchie thrilled to help Peterhead edge closer to safety

Hamish Ritchie was thrilled to fire Peterhead a step closer to League One survival.

The on-loan Inverurie Locos midfielder notched a brace in a 3-0 win over Clyde at Balmoor.

With three games left this term the Blue Toon are seven points clear of Dumbarton who are in the relegation play-off spot and six ahead of the Bully Wee in eighth.

Ritchie, 23, said: “It was a good performance from the boys. We knew what we had to do and the importance of the three points.

“East Fife beat Dumbarton as well so everything went our way and it’s an important win.

“We’re in a good position and Dumbarton and Clyde still have to play each other so at least one of them will have to drop points there.

“First half I didn’t think I did very well, I didn’t really get on the ball much.

“My first goal was quite lucky, Jason (Brown) won a good header at the back post and it fell nicely for me. It’s the third goal I’ve scored like that I think.

“I’m not really sure what happened for my second goal. One defender came in and I just thought I’d keep running and hope that he commits and then I dropped the shoulder and he dived in and I was able to toe poke it home.”

Peterhead opened the scoring on 54 minutes when Kevin Nicoll fouled Andrew McCarthy in the box and Scott Brown netted the resultant penalty.

Two minutes later Ritchie got his first with a composed first time finish from Jason Brown’s knockdown.

On 64 minutes Jason Brown was sent off for two bookings in quick succession.

The first was for retaliation after Ally Love caught the defender with studs on the back of his leg and the second was for a foul on Ross Cunningham.

Ritchie made it 3-0 on 73 minutes after gathering Craig Howie’s poor pass. He dribbled into the area, sidestepped a couple of challenges and finished from 14 yards.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally said: “I’m happy that we’ve had these two games at home and six points out of six and gone a long way to preserving our status in this league which is what these games are about.

“We still need another win but we go for that on Thursday.

On the dismissal he added: “Jason deserves to get sent off because he’s booked for his retaliation. But the linesman has told the referee that he’s raked his studs down our player’s leg and the referee has chosen to ignore it.”