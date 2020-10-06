Blue Toon closing in on Cameron loan deal

Peterhead are set to sign Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron on loan.

The 17-year-old signed a new contract with the Dens Park club until the summer of 2023 last night and it is understood he will follow team-mate Josh Mulligan in joining the Blue Toon for the season and the deal could be completed today.

Although the transfer window shut last night, the loan market is still open to lower league clubs.

Cameron made three appearances for Dundee last season and is part of a batch of highly thought of young players that have come through the club’s youth academy.

They hope he will gain valuable experience in League One with Peterhead this season.

Cameron could make his debut for the Blue Toon on Saturday against Dundee United in the League Cup.