Peterhead’s competition to get cash in as chief says crowdfunding ‘begging bowl’ is ‘not right’

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison says it’s important for the club to bring in revenue in the months ahead.

And the Balmoor chief hopes a new initiative can bolster the Blue Toon coffers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although football clubs have been supported during football’s shutdown with moves like the government’s job retention scheme, they still have bills to pay.

Some sides have seen their fans set up crowdfunders to raise money.

Morrison says he would not ask Peterhead’s supporters to do similar during these challenging times.

Instead the Blue Toon have launched a bigger version of a matchday 50/50 draw to bring in cash as well as giving supporters the chance to win.

Morrison said: “It’s critical over the next few months that we start bringing money into the club.

“There is the furlough scheme, but the club still has other bills to pay and we need to be able to plan for the months ahead.

“We’re not going down the road of just putting out the begging bowl.

“I don’t feel it’s right to do that in the current circumstances and just ask supporters to put money in for no return.

“We’ve taken the approach instead of doing an expanded version of what we do at every home game, which is a 50/50 draw.

“The tickets start at a higher price of £50, but families could potentially split the price of a ticket between them.

“We’re aiming to reach a target of £50,000, and if we get towards that, then there is big money to be won.

“It’s not a case of asking people to put their hand in their pocket for no return.”