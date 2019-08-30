Peterhead can’t take foot off gas in unpredictable League One

Jim McInally says recent results in League One have shown Peterhead need to be “competitive in every game”.

The Blue Toon picked up their first win of the season last week, beating Forfar Athletic 1-0 at Balmoor.

This saw them exorcise their 3-2 home loss to Dumbarton – where they’d led 2-0 – and tomorrow they will travel to Stranraer for just their second away fixture looking to build momentum.

McInally, whose side have five points from four matches and sit seventh in the table, said: “It’s only our second away game. We’ve had three at home, and our last away game we drew away at East Fife (1-1) and didn’t play particulary well.

“But we’ll bear in mind the result on Saturday, and winning convincingly and obviously taking the points.

“We’re going to another tough venue. They (Stranraer) beat Raith Rovers there last week and they’re the league leaders.

“With every game in this league, we’re going to have to be at it to try to get something out of it.”

No team in the third tier looks to be impervious to defeat at this stage of the campaign.

Only mid-table East Fife are yet to suffer a loss and McInally knows promoted Peterhead are capable of taking something from every match.

He said: “It’s shown already really (anybody can beat anybody).

“A lot of people wouldn’t have given us much hope of beating Forfar with the way we succumbed against Dumbarton.

“Forfar had a fantastic unbeaten start and a good League Cup run, but it’s going be a close league with no real room for error. ”

Talismanic forward Rory McAllister is expected to continue playing through an ankle injury, which was strapped up during the victory over Forfar.

Midfielder Simon Ferry’s showing in the Balmoor win was described as “brilliant” by his boss after his recovery from a foot infection, while striker Derek Lyle could also return.

McInally, who may yet venture into the loan market to bolster the Blue Toon squad, said: “Rory’s just wanting to get on with it. Even at training he’s been looking really sharp.

“It’s just about keeping him going, because last week he was nearly back to his best.”