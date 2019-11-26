‘Peterhead can kick on after unlucky Scottish Cup exit’

For Ryan Conroy, hearing Raith Rovers players admit they didn’t deserve to beat Peterhead in the Scottish Cup summed up the Blue Toon’s bad luck.

The Kirkcaldy side scraped into the fourth round on Saturday with a 1-0 win at Stark’s Park.

The winning goal came in the third minute courtesy of Kieran Bowie.

Midfielder Conroy – a former Rover – felt it was a mark of how well the Buchan side played that the home team felt they were lucky to triumph.

The 32-year-old said: “I think we were the better team for the entire 90 minutes.

“There’s no doubt we had better chances in the game.

“Raith will feel fortunate to have gone away with the win.

“I know a few of their players and even they said we dominated and deserved something from it.

“That says we can be proud of the way we played but ultimately we’re disappointed to lose.”

Conroy was unfortunate not to bag his first Peterhead goal.

The former Celtic, Dundee and Airdrieonians player saw a free-kick crash off the right post in the second minute before a Raith counter-attack led to their goal.

Conroy was disappointed not to open his account for the Blue Toon, but believes that they can take positives from Saturday’s impressive performance into the rest of their League One campaign.

He added: “We were talking before the game about how it was about time I scored a free-kick.

“When it went over the wall I thought it was in, but it hit the post and that probably summed up the day.

“The rebound didn’t fall for anybody then they went up the park and scored their goal.

“That was the only chance they had all game.

“If we keep playing in the same way we won’t be in any trouble in League One.

“We’re upbeat going forward as a team because we played one of the best teams in the league on Saturday and outplayed them for 90 minutes.

“We can hold our heads up high and it’s time for us to kick on in the league now.”

Conroy believes his performances have improved in recent weeks, with Saturday his fourth successive start.

He didn’t sign for Peterhead until mid-August and having not had a pre-season took some time to build up his fitness and match sharpness.

But now Conroy is building a head of steam and Jim McInally’s team are unbeaten in their last three League One fixtures.

Conroy said: “If we play like that again we’ll win games. We’ve been brilliant over the last few weeks so we just need to keep it going.

“It’s been good to start the last couple of games.

“I’m up to full fitness and I’m starting to feel a lot better in myself.

“Hopefully I can get time on the pitch, play well and contribute to the team. When you play you need to do well because there are a lot of good players on the bench wanting to take your place.”