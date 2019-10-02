Blue Toon boss wants his side to tighten up at the back

Jim McInally believes going back to basics will help Peterhead tighten up at the back.

The Blue Toon shipped four on Saturday as they were edged out 4-3 by Montrose at Links Park.

It’s the second time in three games the Buchan outfit have conceded four in a game.

Balmoor boss McInally is keen to see things improve defensively in the weeks ahead.

He believes individual mistakes and moments of slackness are costing the Blue Toon.

With Airdrieonians visiting Aberdeenshire on Saturday, McInally hopes his side can get back to doing the basics right in defence as they look to return to winning ways.

He said: “Both the strikers played a part in getting our goals on Saturday.

“As a team we need to defend better, that’s the big thing just now.

“On reflection at the weekend we lost three goals from 25 yards plus, so we’ve been the victim of three good strikes which maybe don’t happen often in a game.

“What I’m more worried about defensively are some of the basics of the game like throw-ins and corners that are being conceded and we need to stop happening because they can lead to goals.

“It’s not a criticism of my defenders because defending is a team thing in the same way attacking is.

“I think from the full-backs we need a bit more going forward.

“It’s particularly galling on Saturday that we scored three and lost the game.

“But when they’ve scored three goals from long range and the fourth from a corner where someone is ummarked, maybe we’ve come up against a team that hasn’t had a break and they got one on Saturday.”