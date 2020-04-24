Jim McInally seethes as he says SPFL’s lower-league sides left feeling like ‘second-class citizens’

Peterhead manager Jim McInally says lower league clubs are being made to feel like second-class citizens after plans to potentially complete the Premiership season emerged.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has written to fellow top-flight clubs, the SPFL board and the SFA about delaying any decision to declare the Premiership over while the Dons conduct a feasibility study about whether the campaign could be completed.

But Blue Toon boss McInally was disappointed to learn of such a proposal after the Championship, League One and League Two seasons were declared over last week, with 10 Premiership clubs – including Aberdeen – voting in favour of that proposal.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager was keen for investigations to be made into completing the lower league seasons, something that was quickly dismissed by many.

McInally said: “Everybody in the Premiership, Dave Cormack and everybody else, are the same in that they’re not interested in the smaller teams.

“Whether it’s Ann Budge, Peter Lawwell, Dave Cormack, whoever it is at Rangers – they’re only interested in themselves.

“That’s also why I think the reconstruction thing is a waste of time because they all want to keep the money where the big teams are.

“There’s one rule for the Premiership and one rule for the rest of us.

“At lower league level we don’t get any voting power and there’s always that feeling of ‘we’re just here to make up the numbers’.

“We just have to live with it and get on with it and what’s going on is another case of the big teams looking after themselves.”

Given what’s emerged this week McInally felt it was wrong Premiership clubs had a vote on ending the lower league seasons, when it didn’t affect them.

The Balmoor gaffer added: “I’ve said the vote we had was wrong. The Premiership clubs shouldn’t have been voting on what was right or wrong for Patrick Thistle, Raith Rovers, Falkirk and Stranraer.

“It was a vote geared up to release money. It’s the lower Premiership teams and Championships teams who were needing the money more than us in League One and League Two.

“There’s been this myth that the teams in the bottom two leagues needed the money, which is just rubbish.”

Reconstruction for next season which could save the teams relegated or facing relegation is also still on the table

McInally said: “The ways things are is summed up for me with the reconstruction issue. Everybody in the lower leagues could vote for it and two Premiership clubs could vote against it and it would fail.”