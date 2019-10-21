Peterhead boss McInally not too critical after 4-0 defeat

Peterhead boss Jim McInally insisted he can’t be too critical of his players – despite a 4-0 loss to Falkirk.

The Blue Toon slipped to ninth in League One after the reverse against the Bairns.

Connor Sammon got the ball rolling for Falkirk in the 13th minute and David McMillan doubled the lead before the break.

Sammon had a penalty saved by Buchan keeper Greg Fleming just before the hour, but Louis Longridge turned in the rebound, and Declan McManus completed the scoring.

McInally said: “I can’t be too down about it. I know we got beat 4-0, but aside from scoring I thought we competed all right.

“Falkirk were clinical and we weren’t which was difference.

“Every time they were near the goal, or even not that near they scored.

“One was a rebound from a penalty save and two were shots from outside the box.

“We never threw the towel in, we kept on playing.

“Falkirk’s first and third goals came when we were having our best spells in the game.

“We started both halves really well and then we conceded, which knocked us back.

“We’re going through one of these periods where we’re getting punished every time.

“I can’t do anything but admire the players for the way they played for a lot of the game.

“Falkirk were clinical up front. They had six shots on goal and score four. We didn’t have too many chances. We got into good positions and we were a bit careless once we got into those positions.

“That was the difference between the teams. When they got into good positions they took advantage, but we were a little sloppy.”

Ref Grant Irvine penalised Scott Hooper when awarding the penalty which led to the third goal.

McInally added: “It was the usual grappling before a corner comes in.

“You see it happen 100 times, but this time a penalty was awarded.”

Peterhead have won just two of 10 league games, but McInally said: “We need to keep plugging away and things will improve.

“We also need to get some confidence. I can’t think of often in my time where we have lost three games in a row.

“But that’s what we’re trying to avoid on Saturday. Confidence has been knocked, we just need a wee break to get us back on track.

“The only way you get that break and bit of luck is by working as hard as you can. The spirit is still there within the group.

“Despite the scoreline on Saturday the players kept plugging away right until the end.”