Peterhead boss McInally looks to add more quality

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says his squad have shown their quality – but he is still looking to add to it.

The Blue Toon recorded their first win in League One this season with Saturday’s 1-0 success against Forfar at Balmoor.

It was an impressive display from the Buchan outfit against the Loons.

McInally felt his men showed what they are capable of at the weekend and he is still in the hunt for further signings.

The Balmoor gaffer is without Scott Hooper (ankle), Jamie Stevenson and Derek Lyle (both hamstring) due to injury.

Rory McAllister has been playing despite an ankle problem and Simon Ferry has overcome a foot infection.

With those concerns as well as the departure of midfielder Willie Gibson at the weekend, McInally is looking to bolster his options.

He has already signed Hooper, Aidan Smith, Gary Fraser, Ben Armour, Ryan Conroy and Lenny Wilson this summer.

McInally said: “I was delighted to get our first league win on Saturday and I said to the players it’s one of those things people will keep talking about until we do it.

“If you look at the results on Saturday you see how tough the league is when you see Clyde beating Falkirk.

“We’ve had four really tough games and every game will be the same.

“But I think you can see we’ve got decent quality here and we’ll try to add to that as well.

“With the injuries we’ve got and Willie Gibson leaving we’re hopeful of bringing one or two in.”

In the past couple of weeks Peterhead captain McAllister has been off colour after coming back from a hamstring tweak and also having bother with an ankle.

The striker has been playing with strapping on his ankle and showed his quality with his display against Forfar at the weekend.

McInally took him off after 81 minutes, but was thrilled with the hitman’s contribution.

He added: “It was a bit of a push to take Rory off because that was the best I’ve seen him play for a while.

“He was wearing such a tight strapping on his ankle that eventually as the game wore on his calf and Achilles started to hurt him a bit.

“I was delighted with him because he was a handful and a goal threat. We had a lot of good performances.”