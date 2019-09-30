Blue Toon boss has no case for defence in loss

Boss Jim McInally blasted Peterhead’s defending as they lost 4-3 to Montrose.

Joel MacBeath’s header put the Gable Endies in front at Links Park before the Blue Toon replied with Scott Brown’s deflected shot.

Long-range efforts from Graham Webster and Paul Watson made it 3-1 to Montrose before the break.

After the interval Mick Dunlop and Jamie Stevenson got the Buchan side back on terms.

But another strike from Webster won it for Montrose.

McInally said: “You can’t expect to win football matches when you defend as badly as we did.

“We’ve tried a back four and a three and lost goals with both.

“I don’t think it’s about shape and formations, I think it’s about individuals and the mistakes they are making and generally just defending better.

“Defensively we were poor and Stewart Petrie probably thinks the same about his team.

“It was a bizarre game. Even though we were 3-1 down at half-time I didn’t think we were out of it.

“We did show a bit of character in the second half – but you can’t go away from home, score three goals and lose – it’s not on and that tells you the problems for us.”

It is the second time in three games Peterhead have shipped four after a 4-0 loss to Raith.

McInally continued: “It’s frustrating and at this level against better players it will happen if you don’t do the basics properly.

“It’s not just the goals we’re conceding, it’s what happening in the lead-up to the goals.”

To round off a disappointing day, Peterhead are set to be without midfielder Simon Ferry for a couple of weeks after he pulled his groin.