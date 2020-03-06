Peterhead boss Jim McInally backing his men to stun full-time Falkirk

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has backed his men to stun Falkirk and bag some crucial points in their fight against relegation.

The Blue Toon tackle the Bairns at the Falkirk Stadium in the first of 10 remaining League One fixtures.

The Buchan outfit are eighth in the table, sitting just two points above the relegation play-off spot.

They start tomorrow’s encounter as underdogs against full-time Falkirk who are just a point behind league leaders Raith Rovers.

McInally believes the Balmoor men can spring a surprise as they look to move away from relegation danger.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager said: “We’ve beaten Raith Rovers (2-0 in November) and drawn with Falkirk (0-0 in August) but those results were a while ago.

“The last time we went to Falkirk (4-0 defeat) we didn’t keep ourselves in the game for any length of time. The stats suggested there wasn’t too much in the game, but they were clinical and that’s the difference.

“This time we need to stay in the game, keep it tight and get the crowd agitated.

“We’ve worked on defending and shape and being difficult to play against.

“That has to be the mindset to frustrate Falkirk because they are under a lot of pressure to try to win the league.

“They’ve taken one point out of their last six and because they beat us 3-1 at Balmoor last time they’ll be expected to just turn up and turn us over so we need to make it hard for them.”

McInally accepts the pressure is on Peterhead in the run-in – but he believes his Blue Toon players should embrace the make-or-break fixtures to come.

He added: “The pressure is there for us with the way the table is and there’s no getting away from it.

“The pressure is there for us and it’s there for Forfar. We can’t hide from it, we have to embrace it.

“We know that on our day we’re capable of winning this game and the remaining 10 we have.

“If we play well and we’re brave with the ball then we can cause an upset.”

Defender Scott Hooper is out of tomorrow’s clash after being diagnosed with glandular fever last week.