Blue Toon blow with Leitch out

Peterhead will be without Jack Leitch for the next six weeks.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally revealed the midfielder tore ankle ligaments at training earlier this week.

The 24-year-old rolled his ankle on Tuesday while training.

It quickly became swollen and now the Buchan team have discovered Leitch has torn ligaments which will keep him out for a number of weeks.

Balmoor gaffer McInally admits it is a big blow to have the former Motherwell and Airdrieonians player on the sidelines when he has featured in every game so far this season.

He said: “Jack looks like he will be out for six weeks after he went over his ankle. He rolled it at training and it was like a balloon when he left.

“After that we discovered he’s torn the ligaments. It’s a big blow to us that he will be out for that length of time.

“We have the bodies to deal with it and it might give Ryan Conroy a chance to start.”

Leitch is not the only injury concern McInally has ahead of Clyde’s visit to Balmoor on Saturday.

Cammy Eadie is out with a medial ligament problem and fellow defender Scott Hooper is still getting over an ankle problem.

Centre-back Mick Dunlop and influential central midfielder Simon Ferry have also sustained knocks.

McInally added: “Cammy will be out for a couple of weeks. Scott has trained, but he’s still not pain free.

“He could get away with playing, but he doesn’t want to take the risk.

“Mick also has a wee knock so we’ll wait and see how he is. Simon went over his ankle, but he trained and doesn’t think it should be a problem.”