Blue Toon beat Brechin in League Cup

Peterhead beat Brechin City 3-1 at Balmoor to make it two wins out of two in the League Cup group stage.

A blistering start to the game meant the Blue Toon were three ahead inside 25 minutes courtesy of Isaac Layne’s brace and Steven Boyd’s counter.

With six points out of six and fixtures to come next month against Kelty Hearts and St Johnstone the Buchan outfit have a chance of progression to the last-16.

Peterhead made one change to the side which defeated Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

Josh Mulligan, who had to be subbed after nine minutes with an ankle issue, didn’t make the squad and summer signing Gary MacKenzie came in to make his competitive debut for the Blue Toon in central defence with Kyle Bailey lining up at right-back.

The Buchan side lost Ben Armour to injury after just nine minutes, with Alan Cook coming on in his place.

But three minutes later the hosts took the lead. Simon Ferry won possession in midfield and fed Layne and with the Brechin defence backing off the striker unleashed a fierce drive from 20 yards which found the top right corner, despite a touch from goalkeeper Pat O’Neil.

Layne almost had a second on 16 minutes after being slipped in by Cook, but O’Neil was out to smother the shot.

However, from the corner that followed it was 2-0 with Ryan Conroy’s inswinging corner from the right was skilfully flicked into the net by Layne from inside the six-yard box.

O’Neil was busy soon again soon after with Scott Brown surging down the right and setting up Steven Boyd in the box, but the keeper made a good low stop at his front post.

Boyd wasn’t be denied and in the 24th minute he found the top right corner with a delightful curling shot.

Brechin did then have an effort in response, but Martin Scott’s low strike drifted narrowly wide.

Cook had a couple of efforts from distance before the end of the first period, with one deflected wide and the other straight at O’Neil.

But Brechin didn’t give in and pulled a goal back within 30 seconds of the restart.

Half-time sub Kieran Inglis charged down Kyle Bailey’s attempted clearance with his first touch and then reacted quickest to poke home the rebound from close range.

Layne had the chance to get his hat-trick on 56 minutes.

Andrew McCarthy’s pinpoint pass put him clean through, but he cracked an angled shot off the right post.

The next goal was always going to be important and McCarthy tested O’Neil with a shot on the turn and Scott Brown fired over from the edge of the area while Derek Lyle sent a header wide and had a free-kick tipped over by O’Neil but Peterhead managed to see the game out.

Peterhead – Rae, Bailey, MacKenzie (Freeman 61), J Brown, Conroy; Brown, Ferry, McCarthy (Cameron 73); Armour (Cook 9), Layne (Lyle 61), Boyd (Kesson 73).

Subs not used – Wilson.

Brechin City – O’Neil, McIntosh (Cusik 46), McKay, Bollan, Page, Reekie, Scott (Currie 61), Luissint (Makovora 70), Todd (Inglis 46), Paton, Nawrocki.

Subs not used – McMinn, Brown, Jordan.