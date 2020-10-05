Show Links
Blue Toon add attacker Kesson

by Callum Law
05/10/2020, 10:26 pm
© SNS Group 0141 221 3602Derryn Kesson will be playing at Balmoor for Peterhead this season
Peterhead have made winger Derryn Kesson their third signing on transfer deadline day.

The former Broughty Athletic player has featured in the Blue Toon’s pre-season friendlies after being recommended to manager Jim McInally and he has impressed sufficiently to earn a contract for the season.

Kesson follows Josh Mulligan and Josh Rae in joining the Buchan tonight.