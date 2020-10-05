Blue Toon add attacker Kesson

Peterhead have made winger Derryn Kesson their third signing on transfer deadline day.
The former Broughty Athletic player has featured in the Blue Toon’s pre-season friendlies after being recommended to manager Jim McInally and he has impressed sufficiently to earn a contract for the season.
Kesson follows Josh Mulligan and Josh Rae in joining the Buchan tonight.
