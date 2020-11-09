Ben Armour’s Peterhead return in defeat to Montrose bittersweet after two goals

Ben Armour described his return from injury as “bittersweet” as he scored twice but Peterhead lost to Montrose.

The Gable Endies triumphed 3-2 at Links Park, despite Armour’s brace.

Former Blue Toon striker Russell McLean grabbed a double for the Angus side with Graham Webster hitting the winner from the penalty spot.

Armour, 22, was back after almost a month out with a hamstring injury and has already equalled his goal tally for last season.

The striker said: “It’s so frustrating. but I think we will come good and I believe we’ll definitely do well this season.

“It’s a sore one and bittersweet for me because I scored but we didn’t get a result.

“I felt we deserved something from the game and I think in the coming weeks we’ll come together a bit more as a unit and with a few more boys and you’ll definitely see us put more positive results together.

“On a personal level I was pleased to get back in the team and pleased to score, but as a team we felt we could have done better.

“I definitely want to add goals to my game, I think that’s me level with my tally for last season already.

“It’s definitely something I need to improve on when I’m playing up front.

“But I was delighted to get two on Saturday and hopefully I can add a few more to my tally this season.”

Paul Watson headed against the woodwork from an Iain Campbell corner before Armour got the opener on 11 minutes, finishing after Scott Brown’s shot had been parried by keeper Aaron Lennox.

The Gable Endies responded with McLean turning in Chris Mochrie’s cross from the right on 39 minutes.

Just a minute into the second period the duo combined again, with McLean slotting home from 10 yards.

In the 51st, Armour equalised, pouncing on Campbell’s poor back-pass to round Lennox and find the net.

On 70 minutes, it was 3-2, with Webster scoring from the spot after Kyle Bailey tripped Craig Johnston.

© Duncan Brown

Blue Toon defender Jason Brown was red carded with a minute left, receiving a second booking for bringing down Webster with a sliding challenge.

Boss Jim McInally said: “I don’t think we deserved to win the game, but I felt a draw would’ve been a fair result.

“But I was pleased with the way the players stuck at it when things went against them, they kept coming back.

“Ben’s strong and he’s quick and he’s started scoring goals now, so hopefully he can keep that going for us.

“Jason’s first booking was a joke, Russell McLean ran into him and Jason got booked and then they scored off it, so he paid the price with the second booking and it’s more frustrating because he’s been playing well.”