Ben Armour thrilled as best goal of his career earns Peterhead victory

Peterhead matchwinner Ben Armour says his goal to beat Dumbarton was the best of his career.

The 22-year-old’s second half strike at The Rock handed the Blue Toon a 1-0 win – their second in succession since League One resumed after a two-month suspension.

Armour, who also bagged winners for the Buchan outfit in their previous two meetings with the Sons, said: “The last two I’ve scored against Dumbarton were tap-ins, so I’d take that one over them.

“In my professional career that’s definitely the best goal I’ve scored – as soon as I hit it I knew it was in the net.

“It was great to win and if you win a couple of games you can find yourself moving up three or four positions.

“So if we can put a few more wins together then we’ll be right up there hopefully.”

Getting over injury problems

Armour has now netted four goals in 10 games for Peterhead this term, but his campaign has also been plagued by hamstring problems.

He hopes those are at an end and added: “I’m hopefully over the problems now. I think the break did me good in terms of having eight weeks off to try to strengthen them (hamstrings) back up again.

“I said this the last time, but I hope it’s behind me now.

“I definitely feel better. I think it’s been a mental battle with myself as well.

“Playing against Airdrie for half an hour last week and then coming on against Stenhousemuir, I was thinking about it when I was running about.

“But speaking to the boys about it that’s something that you get over gradually and Saturday was the best I’ve felt for a wee while, so hopefully that’s me over it.”

Moving up the table

The defining moment in the contest came on 53 minutes when Armour gathered Hamish Ritchie’s switch of play from right to left, cut inside and curled an excellent right-foot shot into the right corner from the left angle of box.

Peterhead had been close to breaking the deadlock in the first period with Armour’s cross in the 42nd minute finding Kieran Freeman, but his attempt bounced back off the right post.

After falling behind Dumbarton tried to rally, but Blue Toon goalie Josh Rae was never seriously troubled.

Peterhead are upto fifth in League One and only two points behind second-placed Cove.

Boss Jim McInally said: “I’m delighted to win. The pitch was a bit fiery and it was a second ball game, it was about getting on the seconds and trying to turn them.

“I thought we deserved to win. It’s a brilliant goal from Ben and I was delighted with that.

“We want to look up and I did say if we could get to 22 points then I think it would make us hard to catch.

“If we can get to that situation then we’ve got a chance to try to finish as high as we can and we’re certainly good enough to finish high.

“We’re not bad and we’re only two points short of second spot just now, we’ve got some decent players and we’re not a bad team.”