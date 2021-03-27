Ben Armour goal gives Peterhead victory at Dumbarton

Peterhead beat Dumbarton 1-0 to make it two wins in succession in League One since their return to action.

After winning 1-0 against Airdrie at Balmoor last weekend the Blue Toon prevailed by the same score courtesy of Ben Armour’s second half strike

First half

Chances were at a premium in the early stages, but Ryan Conroy had the first meaningful effort for Peterhead on 12 minutes, but his free-kick from 30 yards was easy for goalkeeper Chris Smith to hold.

Shortly after Blue Toon skipper Scott Brown made a vital last-ditch challenge to deny Adam Frizzell a shooting chance following a mistake by Simon Ferry.

Effort and endeavour weren’t in short supply, but both sides struggled for any real penetration in the first half with defences on top.

On 34 minutes Sons keeper Smith made a scrambling save after Morgyn Neill diverted a Hamish Ritchie cross towards his own goal.

Then three minutes before half-time Peterhead had the best chance of the first period with Ben Armour’s cross from the left finding Kieran Freeman arriving at the back post, but the Dundee United loanee’s attempt came back off the woodwork.

Second half

After limited opportunities before the break Peterhead took the lead in stunning fashion eight minutes after the restart.

Ritchie’s big switch of play from right to left found Armour and he controlled before cutting in on his right foot and curling a superb shot into the right corner from the left angle of the box.

Shortly after the hour Armour slipped Ritchie in down the right, but his shot from an acute angle was turned behind by Smith for a fruitless corner.

A second for the visitors would surely have finished the game as a contest and they went close in quick succession on 72 minutes.

First Andrew McDonald stung the palms of Smith after Dumbarton failed to clear a free-kick and then sub Steven Boyd drove forward from halfway an forced Smith into another stop from 20 yards.

Dumbarton did put Peterhead under some pressure in the closing stages, but the men from the north-east managed to see the game out.