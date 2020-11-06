Armour out to impress on Blue Toon return

Peterhead’s Ben Armour is aiming to make a big impression on his return from injury.

The striker is available again for tomorrow’s clash with Montrose at Links Park after injuring a hamstring last month against Brechin in the League Cup last month.

Having impressed in the season-opening win over Dundee United in the League Cup the 22-year-old is keen to establish himself as a regular in Jim McInally’s side.

Armour also bulked up during lockdown and believes his added muscle can help him achieve his goal this term.

He said: “I’ve felt it’s made a difference already in the games I’ve played and in training.

“I feel a bit more powerful and like I’m able to hold my own, I think it will only help make me better as a player and allow me to add to my game.

“This is a big season for me because I’ve not had a season where I’ve played 30 games.

“I know this season is a bit shorter, but I want to try to reach that figure and be starting regularly.

“Whether that happens or not is down to my performances and the manager’s plans.

“But it’s a big season for myself and I want to play as much as possible and contribute a lot to the team.”

Armour is pleased to have overcome his early season hamstring problem, with the injury particularly frustrating after playing so well at Tannadice.

The former Morton player added: “It was a great team performance and it was one of those where nobody had a poor performance, everyone was absolutely flying that day and we needed to be to beat Dundee United.

“I was pleased with my own performance. We’ve started using GPS trackers and I think

it was the most distance I’ve covered in a game for a good few years.

“It was really enjoyable to test yourself against a team like that and getting the result puts us in a great position in the League Cup group as well.

“Getting injured after playing well against Dundee United was very frustrating because I was hoping to put a run of games together and build up my confidence.

“It was a sore on to take and I was frustrated because I knew straightaway I would be out for a couple of weeks when I did it. But that’s behind me now and I’m back to I’m focusing on that.”

Armour hopes Peterhead can build on their first league win of the season against Clyde last weekend with another three points tomorrow.

He said: “Montrose are a good team with experienced players. The boys were delighted with the win last week and we’d like it to be the start of putting a run together.

“Montrose were a good example last season they had a poor start then got on a run and ended up in the play-off spots.

“We’re in a league where everybody can beat each other and putting together a run will be key to where you finish at the end of the season and hopefully Saturday and can kickstart that for us and we can string a few results together.”