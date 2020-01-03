Peterhead’s Armour out to go from strength to strength

Ben Armour hopes a change of position pays off for his long-term Peterhead prospects.

The former Morton youngster came to Balmoor as a striker but has found himself predominantly on the flanks since joining Jim McInally’s side in the summer.

He admits it has been a challenging period, getting used to a new role while not being a regular in the side, but says it is a task he is up to.

Peterhead make their fourth trip to Stark’s Park tomorrow to face league leaders Raith Rovers, having met once in the league and in both the Scottish Cup and Betfred Cup.

Armour was handed his first start in seven league games in the 2-0 win against Clyde last weekend, setting up Derek Lyle’s opener, and hopes to reap the rewards of his new position out wide.

He said: “I don’t feel I’ve performed my best yet.

“A big factor has been playing out wide; I had a wee bit of experience playing there under Jim Duffy but I’m not an out-and-out winger.

“I’m working away at it and trying to learn every time I’m on the pitch. The more I play, the better I will get.

“The way I play up front is with my back to goal. Now I get the ball on the half-turn and have to try to beat a defender.

“I’ve said to my dad that at times, when I get the ball out wide, there’s been a wee bit of doubt in my head whereas when I’ve been up front I do things without even thinking about it.

“The gaffer mentioned after the game (last week) that I’m a more effective wide player.

“If I’m going to play then I’m more than happy about it. Everyone will say they play their best football when they get a run of games.

“I’m looking for another start – even when I was younger I played my best when I got a run of games.”

Armour played in all three of the Blue Toon’s visits to Raith this season, scoring his only goal for the club in the Betfred Cup defeat.

They have lost all three away fixtures against John McGlynn’s men but have beaten them at home, winning 2-0 at the start of November.

The 21-year-old added: “Looking at Raith’s form, they seemed to be quite solid and do really well at home.

“I’m not sure we owe them one on Saturday – we’re only looking at it as we need to beat them away from home.

“It was a good result for us last weekend. It was more of a battle to get the three points against a good team.

“It’s been up and down for us so far but hopefully this is the start of a wee run.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead will discover today if midfielder Simon Ferry’s controversial red card against Clyde is overturned.

Ferry was sent off by referee Chris Graham following a full-blooded challenge with Ray Grant, it has since emerged he was also given a second red as players from both sides squared up to each other in the aftermath of the tackle.