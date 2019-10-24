‘Angry’ Brown is praised by Blue Toon boss

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has praised defender Jason Brown for his return to form.

The Blue Toon boss had been critical of the stopper earlier in the season.

But in the last few weeks Brown has returned to the levels McInally knows he’s capable of.

Despite losing 4-0 to Falkirk last weekend, the Buchan gaffer was impressed with the 23-year-old’s display. Now he hopes he can maintain those standards against Dumbarton this weekend.

McInally said: “Jason responded really well to being left out and he’s come back in and looks to have that wee bit of anger.

“When he’s gone on the park he’s had the bit between his teeth. I know we lost 4-0 last Saturday to Falkirk, but it was hard to attribute any blame to Jason or Scott Hooper.

“They’re not the biggest and they were playing against Connor Sammon and they hardly lost a header.

“I said to him after the game on Saturday I thought he’d done well.

“Jason deserves credit because a few weeks ago I was hard on him – but quite rightly so because since then he’s proved the quality he has.

“From half-time onwards against Montrose (4-3 loss at Links Park) he’s never looked back.

“When he’s at his best he’s dominant in defence. That’s what he’s been recently and he knows he needs to keep that up. It’s about keeping his standards high.”

The Blue Toon are on a run of five games without a win and have dropped to ninth in League One.

But McInally is confident things will improve soon and says having experienced the pain of relegation in 2016-17 he won’t make the same mistakes.

He added: “Having been through that is helpful. I remember the last time I used to think ‘we’ll get out of this’ and then we saw it sliding and sliding and we ended up going down.

“I got rid of players from that team, but when you need to be ruthless you have to make the changes that are required.

“I do think, with our team at the moment, we are going through a transitional phase.

“If you take Ryan Conroy, Rory McAllister and Paddy Boyle out of the side on Saturday it’s a young team.

“I do think we’re OK. We just need to keep working and get that wee break. A lot of it is down to confidence and I can’t reiterate that enough.”