Peterhead new boy Andrew McDonald hopes he can make his debut for the club sooner rather than later.

The defender joined the Blue Toon at the weekend, but Monday’s decision to suspend all football below the Championship means he’s been left in the dark as to when he can appear for his new club.

The lower leagues are paused until the end of January at the earliest.

After joining the Buchan outfit McDonald had been looking forward to being involved in the Scottish Cup second round tie with Stenhousemuir which was scheduled for last night.

The 22-year-old said: “I don’t know when I’ll get to make my debut. I was looking forward to last night’s game, but the announcement came on Monday which stopped things.

“It was a bit gutting for everyone involved, but particularly for me because I’ve joined a new club but haven’t had a chance to play for them yet.

“I understand why the decision was taken and the health of everyone comes first.

“But there’s not really much we can do now in terms of when we might be able to get back playing.

“I was looking forward to playing for Peterhead and hopefully we can get a wee bit of normality back sooner rather than later.”

When he does get a chance to play for Peterhead McDonald is hopeful he can become a regular in Jim McInally’s side.

The former St Mirren, Stranraer and Elgin City player added: “I’m confident in myself and confident in my ability that once I get a chance to play I will give a good account of myself.

“Hopefully I can force myself into the team and play every week when we do return.

“When everyone is available there will be plenty of competition and there’s good players at the club.

“But it’s up to myself, if I get a chance then I need to take it and do the best I can to keep my place.”

McDonald arrives at Balmoor having spent the first half of this season on loan at Elgin from West of Scotland League Conference B side St Cadoc’s.

© Paul Devlin - SNS Group

He also had a loan stint at Borough Briggs during his time with St Mirren in the 2017-18 season and played for the Moray side last term.

However, after leaving St Cadoc’s the chance to step up to League One with Peterhead was too good to turn down.

He said: “It’s a really good group of players and I felt training with them and potentially playing with them would help me improve.

“That was what attracted me really was the chance to play with a good set of players who could help make me better.

“Playing in League One is another step up for me and a test for me.

“I think with the teams that are in it League One is a harder league than League Two.

“The way to get better is to play against better players and I think that’s what I’ll be doing in League One.”