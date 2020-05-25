Andrew McCarthy looks to repay Peterhead for support after admission over gambling problem

Andrew McCarthy hopes to repay the faith Peterhead and manager Jim McInally have had in him whenever football returns.

On Saturday, the Blue Toon midfielder told the Evening Express of his struggles with gambling in the last couple of years.

Since admitting to the problem, McCarthy has been grateful for the support of his family and friends as well his team-mates and the management at Balmoor.

The confidence boss McInally has given him since joining the Buchan outfit in January means a lot to McCarthy.

The 21-year-old said: “The gaffer has always been good since I came to the club with giving me confidence.

“It’s something I’ve probably not had since Alan Archibald at Partick Thistle.

“It makes a big difference when you’ve got a manager that believes in you.

“Even when I wasn’t fit I was desperate to get back to try to do well for him, the boys and the club.

“That makes a big difference when you’ve got somebody like the gaffer who believes in you.

“That belief and confidence the gaffer has given me doesn’t just apply to football, it’s life in general.

“When you know people believe in you it makes you want to do well and do well for them.

“I’m somebody that has made quite a few mistakes, but the gaffer believes in me as a person as well as a footballer, he’s been really good to me and it means a lot.

“I can’t wait to get back playing football. We don’t know when it will be, hopefully it won’t be too long.

“But it’s hard to tell what’s going to happen, hopefully it’s not too long.”

With football stopped due to coronavirus, McCarthy has used the last couple of months to get back to full fitness using a training programme provided by Peterhead fitness coach Stuart Hogg.

He added: “All you can do at the minute is try to get fit and that’s been my aim for the last month or two in lockdown – to try to get myself back fit and I’ve been doing everything I can to make that happen.

“I think I’ve made quite a of good progress. I’ve been getting fitter each week.

“I’ve got targets to hit in a fitness programme that Stuart Hogg gives me so I’ve been trying to do that every week.

“It’s brilliant to be able to work with somebody like Stuart because he’s coached so many people, not just in football, but in athletics as well.

“He’s been a great help for me with all his experience and he’s a great guy as well which makes a difference.

“I feel like I can pick up the phone and ask him about running and fitness at any time.

“It’s hard if you’re not fully fit to get games. It’s easier for managers to leave you out if you’re not properly fit.

“That’s totally understandable and at Peterhead there are other good players who have been playing well and been fit, so it’s easy to see why they were playing ahead of me.

“In your own mind it’s not easy either if you know you’re not right and still trying to play.

“But I’m over that now and I feel like I’m a lot fitter.”