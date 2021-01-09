Andrew McCarthy happy to take on new role at Peterhead

Andrew McCarthy is embracing the challenge of filling in at right-back for Peterhead.

The 22-year-old – who usually operates in midfield – was moved to full-back in last weekend’s loss to Cove Rangers following the sending off of Simon Ferry.

McCarthy may start there in today’s Scottish Cup tie against Stenhousemuir – should Balmoor pass a pitch inspection this morning – with Blue Toon boss Jim McInally short of defensive options.

Ferry is suspended, Jason Brown is out with a broken bone in his hand and Gary MacKenzie is unlikely to be risked as he nears a return from a thigh problem.

McCarthy said: “It’s a different challenge (playing right-back), but I don’t mind it because the guys around me were good at helping me out.

“Lyall Cameron was great playing in front of me last weekend and Kieran Freeman and Jason Brown at centre-back were good as well.

“I don’t mind playing it and the good thing about is that you’re facing the play, so you see everything in front of you and that can help when you’ve got the ball.

“I’m happy to play there, or anywhere else, with injuries and suspensions sometimes the manager needs to change things around, so I’m happy to play right-back.

“The manager has spoken to me quite a bit about it and how to play the position and to make sure I learn the position properly.

“It’s different to midfield, but I’ve enjoyed trying to help the team out playing there.”

McCarthy returned to the Peterhead team last weekend, having missed matches against Montrose and Partick Thistle before Christmas with a knee problem.

He added: “I’m pleased to be back playing because my knee was giving me a bit of trouble and I was gutted to miss the games against Partick Thistle and Montrose.

“I’m happy to be back and hopefully I can do well and help the team.

“I just had to rest a little bit because, with the fitness work I was doing, it had a bit of an impact on the knee.”

McCarthy is expecting a difficult encounter against Stenny this afternoon.

He knows the League Two Warriors will be looking to take the scalp of Peterhead, who are a division higher.

The former Partick Thistle and Queen of the South player said: “It will be a hard game. We need to be 100% ready because we know they will be coming with a point to prove and wanting to beat a team that is a league higher than them.

“If we could get through, it would be good to play a top team, but it would be a bit different without the fans.

“So, if they couldn’t come, you might prefer to have a run a bit further in the competition.

“But we’ve got a difficult game against Stenhousemuir first that we need to focus on.

“We’ll do all we can to get through that and then see where it takes us.”

Attacker Niah Payne could make his Peterhead debut against Stenhousemuir, while Isaac Layne and Kyle Bailey may also be back from injury,

Steven Boyd is available because his suspension as a result of his sending off against Cove applies to the league only, and fellow strikers Derek Lyle and Ben Armour are also close to comebacks.