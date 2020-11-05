Alan Cook hoping Peterhead can rustle up a League Cup shock and make knockout stages

Alan Cook hopes Peterhead can take advantage of their chance to cause a major League Cup upset.

Next week the Blue Toon complete Group C with fixtures against Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts at New Central Park and Premiership St Johnstone at Balmoor.

After victories against Dundee United and Brechin last month the Buchan side have the opportunity to spring a surprise by qualifying from a section containing two Premiership sides.

Attacker Cook, 28, said: “If we could get through there’s no doubt it would be a great achievement.

“Nobody would have expected us to have a chance. We’ve done what some might say was the hard work by causing an upset to give ourselves a chance.

“Now it’s down to us to go on and see if we can progress, but Kelty and St Johnstone will both be very tough games.

“We’ll need to make sure we apply ourselves the way we did against Dundee United and Brechin.”

Before Peterhead can turn their attention to the League Cup next week they tackle Montrose at Links Park on Saturday.

After getting their first league victory of the season against Clyde last Saturday Cook is focused on putting more points on the board in League One.

The former Stenhousemuir player added: “It’s great to have the chance to get through, but the league is our bread and butter.

“We need to take care of business in the league and be focused on that rather than thinking about cup runs.

“It’s good to have a fighting chance in the group, but those games will take care of themselves when they come along.

“But in the meantime we need to get points on the board in the league.”

In these challenging times with clubs operating behind closed doors and income streams taking a major hit as a result of no fans being able to attend matches and no matchday hospitality the prize money for progression in the League Cup could be important for Peterhead.

Clubs who reach the last-16 receive around £40,000 in prize money and although that is not something players ordinarily concern themselves with Cook is aware of the potential importance of the League Cup.

© David Young

He said: “I’m sure it could make a difference to the club and if we got through I’m sure the chairman and the board would be pleased if we got through and could get a glamour tie.

“But lets be clear the first thing is that we’ve got to get through. You can’t look too far ahead and think about that because then it adds to the disappointment if you fail.

“Those games will take care of themselves and who knows what can happen, hopefully we can get some fans in again soon to help the club and all clubs because everyone must be struggling.

“From a player point of view we try not to get caught up in that side of things when it comes to how the clubs are. I think players are all hoping everything continues and clubs can get through the difficult period.

“But that said I think everyone is aware of the financial implications of no fans being allowed into games. As players all we can do is take care of our job on the park, but I’m sure it’s a struggle for a lot of clubs.”