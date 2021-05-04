Alan Cook looking for more action as Peterhead conclude season

Peterhead’s season may be drawing to a close tonight – but every minute matters for Alan Cook.

The midfielder returned to action in Saturday’s defeat to Forfar and is hoping to feature against Dumbarton at The Rock tonight as the Blue Toon complete their campaign.

Cook spent almost two months on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury the week before the lower leagues resumed in March.

The 29-year-old admits it has been frustrating having to watch since the Buchan outfit restarted, but he was pleased to get back on the pitch as a sub in the last 10 minutes of Saturday’s loss.

Cook said: “It was good to be back on the park, it was a disappointing result, but it’s been a hard few months just trying to get back.

© Scott Baxter/DCT Media

“I’m almost there now so that’s pleasing. It’s been tough not being able to play since January.

“It’s the same for any player that’s out injured. It was very unfortunate how the injury came about because there was nobody around me and my knee just gave way.

“But I’m hopefully through the worst of it now and I can continue to get stronger.

“It’s been frustrating but once this season is over I can build for next year.”

Forfar cameo felt longer

Having not played in a competitive game since January 2 because of the enforced lower league shutdown and his injury Cook says his cameo at the weekend felt a lot longer than 10 minutes.

He is hoping for some more game time against Dumbarton this evening.

The former Stenhousemuir man added: “It felt a lot longer than 10 minutes I can tell you, but it’s in the tank now.

© SNS Group

“Hopefully I can get a few more minutes against Dumbarton and then move forward from there.

“Another 10 or 15 minutes would do me nicely because I’m still not 100%, but that would be another step forward.

“Then I’ll work hard during the off season and try to come back a lot stronger.”

Ending the season on a high

Peterhead – who can finish no lower than seventh in League One – are looking to end the season on a high against the Sons.

Cook was disappointed Jim McInally’s side couldn’t make it four wins in a row against Forfar at the weekend.

He said: “You always want to win and we’ll go out and give our best as we always do and hopefully that’s good enough.

“Nobody goes out to lose so hopefully we can finish the season with a win.

“It was disappointing not to take something from the game against Forfar and coming back I would have liked to help the team get a result, but it wasn’t to be.

“It was unfortunate the manner of the goals we lost, but that’s football sometimes.”