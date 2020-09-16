20 years of Peterhead in the Scottish League: Steve Paterson reflects on his period in charge of Blue Toon

Steve Paterson believes he was brought to Peterhead to take them up the leagues.

He replaced Iain Stewart as Blue Toon boss in October 2006 with the expectation he could break through the glass ceiling and lead the Buchan club into the First Division.

Paterson was appointed as manager on a full-time basis, but after a while in the hotseat it became apparent to him it would be a struggle to make the First Division dream reality.

Peterhead finished eighth in 2006-07 and were fifth in the Second Division when Paterson left in January 2008.

The 62-year-old said: “I think the idea at that time and part of the reason I ended up in the post was that the club had the ambition to try to replicate what Inverness Caley Thistle and Ross County had achieved who had gone all the way to the Premier League.

“It was good to have that ambition but after a year or so it seemed to me it was unlikely that would happen.

“Peterhead is an excellently run club by Rodger Morrison and the directors and that’s the same to this day.

“But I do think the level of support they get is in issue. Their average always seems to be between 600 or 700 whatever league they’ve been in.

“For Peterhead the ambition was there but it maybe just wasn’t to be. After my first season I felt it was going to be hard to make the progress we had hoped for.

“I enjoyed my time at Peterhead, I had a lot of time and respect for the people I worked with. Rodger Morrison and the board were good to work with and the fans were really good as well. It wasn’t acrimonious when I left we both just agreed that was it.”

When Paterson left Balmoor his assistant manager, the late Neale Cooper, was appointed as his successor.

He enjoyed working with the Gothenburg Great and added: “I had no grudge with Neale about it and I understood why he wanted to take the job and he was good enough to ask for my approval as well so I appreciated that.

“It never effected my relationship with Neale and he’s one of the favourite people I’ve met, a cracking lad and it’s so sad he’s no longer with us he passed far too soon.”

One regret Paterson does have from his spell with Peterhead is the souring of his relationship with predecessor Stewart, who he had worked with at Inverness Caley Thistle.

Paterson said: “Iain Stewart was manager before me and did a great job and I don’t want to dig up old ground, but the regret I do have is that I was sounded out while he was still in the job.

“Then when the club and Iain parted company he was annoyed by the circumstances of his departure and angry at me and I do understand why and that’s a regret I have when I reflect.

I do genuinely wish things had happened in a different way at Peterhead.

“Iain Stewart had done a great job at Peterhead and before that he’d been a great player for me at Inverness Caley Thistle so the way it happened sticks on my conscience but that’s unfortunately what sometimes happens in football.”