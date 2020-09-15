20 years of Peterhead in the Scottish League – Steve King reveals pride at Blue Toon captaincy

Steve King was proud to lead out Peterhead as they made their bow in the Scottish League.

The defender played for the Blue Toon from 1992 to 2002 and wore the armband 20 years ago when the Buchan side made the step up to the Third Division from the Highland League.

He said: “I was club captain for my 10 years there and I was very proud of that to skipper Peterhead.

“To sign and represent the club as captain I was really proud.

“It took time in the Highland League to have a bit of success but everyone bought into it and we ended up being a really good team.

“It was a question of being patient and even though we were finding our feet when I signed I was optimistic and I think we grew into a good team and the success we had was testament to the board and the good decisions they made as well.”

The Blue Toon’s first game in Scottish League football came on Saturday August 5 2000 with Montrose defeated 2-0 at Balmoor courtesy of goals from Billy Herd and Martin Johnston.

Reflecting on the day King added: “Everybody would have been nervous but I think once the whistle went the players forgot about the hype and it was just a case of ‘we need to win.’

“We completely forgot about it being the first Scottish League game.

“It was amazing day for everyone at the club and the adrenaline kicked in that day and we went on and did the job.”

When Peterhead, along with Elgin City, were elected to the Scottish League some were apprehensive about leaving the Highland League.

King recalled a mixture of excitement and nerves among the squad and believes the construction of Balmoor in 1997 as a replacement for Recreation Park was also critical to the Blue Toon.

The former Rothes, Montrose and Keith player said: “I understood the concerns but from a players point of view we were excited about it.

“I know it asked questions of certain players and some felt nervous about going into a new league.

“Having just played in the Highland League they maybe weren’t sure if they were going to be able to step up.

“But we were fifth in the first season and fourth in the next two so everybody stepped up to the plate.

“Some new signings were brought in with Scottish League experience and that helped as well.

“I think the club responded really well to the step up and having what was a relatively new facility in Balmoor at the time made a big difference as well.

“The playing surface was also fantastic and that was superb for us and they’ve grown the facility over the years as well.

“From the board of directors, the backroom staff, the management and the players as a collective everyone did well and took things in their stride.

“It was a great time for the club and they’ve gone from strength to strength over the year.”