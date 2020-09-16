20 years of Peterhead in the Scottish League: Blue Toon chairman Rodger Morrison reflects with disappointment on Steve Paterson’s tenure

Rodger Morrison reflects on the eras of Steve Paterson and Neale Cooper at Peterhead with a sense of disappointment.

Paterson – who had enjoyed major managerial success with Elgin, Huntly and Inverness Caley Thistle – arrived at Balmoor in October 2006 with Gothenburg Great Cooper as his assistant.

The pair were tasked with trying to take the Blue Toon into the First Division following the near miss under Iain Stewart the previous season.

There was even thoughts of moving towards a hybrid squad of full and part-time players, that didn’t happen and neither did the hoped for promotion.

Paterson’s side finished eighth in the Second Division in 2007 and he departed midway through the following season.

Chairman Morrison, who has been involved with the club for 35 years, said: “With Steve he was such a likeable guy, we thought he had sorted out his problems but maybe he hadn’t quite reached that stage.

“He had tremendous success with Huntly and with Inverness Caley Thistle but the period he was at Peterhead he wasn’t quite the same manager we felt.

“Steve was appointed with the aim of promotion having been so close the previous season but unfortunately it didn’t happen.

“I still have that level of ambition today and I expect that from the managers I appoint.

“I don’t think you ever lose that desire for success, most people running football clubs are the same – you always want to improve or you wouldn’t take on the job”.

The late Cooper took over as manager from Paterson and after fifth, fourth and fifth-placed finishes things went wrong in his final season and when he was sacked in March 2011 Peterhead were rooted to the foot of Second Division and were eventually relegated.

Morrison added: “Neale as well was a hugely likeable person but I think what let Neale down was that he had all these great contacts in the footballing world but he perhaps didn’t make best use of them when it came to bringing in players.

“We had a frustrating period where we didn’t achieve what we’d hoped to and ultimately the relegation set the club back quite significantly.”