EXCLUSIVE: Peterhead close in on Annan hitman Smith

Peterhead are set to sign Annan Athletic striker Aidan Smith.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally is keen to bolster his squad for next season as they return to League One and has made his move for the attacker.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar season at Galabank hitting 14 goals as Peter Murphy’s side finished fourth in League Two and reached the play-off final, where they lost to Clyde.

Smith’s displays over the last couple of seasons have impressed McInally who believes he would be a valuable addition to the Buchan outfit’s squad.

He said: “Nothing is over the line yet but Aidan is somebody I have been chasing and I made him my No 1 signing target for this summer.”

McInally is hoping to beef up Peterhead’s striking options with Shane Sutherland set to leave after being put on the transfer list last week.

A number of sides including Cove Rangers, Forfar and Brechin have shown an interest in the former Elgin attacker, but any suitors will be required to pay a transfer fee as Sutherland is under contract for another year.

The Blue Toon may also lose Scott Brown. The midfielder was a stand-out in the side which won the League Two title. But it is understood the former St Johnstone player is in talks with Championship side Dunfermline about a return to full-time football.