Peterhead become part of Manchester City’s Premier League title celebrations with Twitter exchange

by Ryan Cryle
13/05/2019, 9:32 am
Peterhead were bizarrely involved in Manchester City’s Premier title celebrations last night.

The English giants made some minor alterations to a tweet the Blue Toon had posted last week to celebrate sealing the League Two title.

Here’s the exchange:

In response, the Buchan side congratulated the Citizens on their back-to-back English top-flight titles.

