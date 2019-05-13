Peterhead become part of Manchester City’s Premier League title celebrations with Twitter exchange

Peterhead were bizarrely involved in Manchester City’s Premier title celebrations last night.

The English giants made some minor alterations to a tweet the Blue Toon had posted last week to celebrate sealing the League Two title.

Here’s the exchange:

Hope you don't mind us borrowing this, @pfcofficial 😆 Congrats on your league win! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iBx7TJ3DzH — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 12, 2019

In response, the Buchan side congratulated the Citizens on their back-to-back English top-flight titles.