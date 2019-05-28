Peterhead and Cove paired together in League Cup group

Peterhead and Cove Rangers have been paired together in the group stages of the Betfred Cup.

The League Two champions and Highland League winners are both in Group D of the League Cup alongside Championship sides Dundee, Inverness Caley Thistle and League One’s Raith Rovers.

Group A contains Hearts, Dundee United, East Fife, Stenhousemuir and Cowdenbeath. St Johnstone, Ross County, Forfar, Montrose and Brechin are in Group B and Group C features Hibs, Alloa, Stirling Albion, Arbroath and Elgin.

The group stage of the Betfred Cup gets underway on the weekend of July 13/14. The second round of fixtures are on July 16/17, with the third round on July 20/21, the fourth round of matches is on July 23/24 and the last set of fixtures is on July 27/28.

The scheduling of fixtures will be announced in due course.