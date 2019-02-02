Paul Willis targeting title after move to Blue Toon

New signing Paul Willis hopes he can help Peterhead win League Two this season.

The midfielder joined the Blue Toon until the end of the campaign from Berwick Rangers on Thursday night before the transfer window closed.

It is a major transformation for the 27-year-old who has gone from the Wee Gers, who are ninth in League Two, to the Buchan side who are second.

Willis says he joined the Balmoor outfit because he wants to be part of a title-winning side.

Speaking to the Evening Express in his first interview since joining the club, he said: “It’s a big club, especially in League Two, and it’s a club with ambition that are trying to win the league.

“That ambition and speaking to Jim McInally and some of the players at the club that I know it made it pretty much a no-brainer to sign for the club.

“I know the quality within the squad but I hope I can add to that. Winning the league is the aim at Peterhead and hopefully I can produce when I am called upon.

“I want to play in a team that wants to play attractive football and score goals.”

Willis won’t get the chance to make his debut today after the Blue Toon’s game with Cowdenbeath at Central Park was postponed yesterday afternoon due to frost.

The former Dunfermline, Ayr United, East Fife and Albion Rovers player also admits he has a fight on his hands to become a regular for Peterhead.

Boss Jim McInally has plenty of midfielders at his disposal, but Willis is relishing the opportunity to try to break into the team.

He added: “Every time over the years that I have played against Peterhead they have always been a threat.

“It’s not like there are just one or two players you’ve got to watch. The whole team can cause you problems all over the park.

“So that was one reason why I wanted to come to the club to go and challenge myself in that environment.

“I know there will be lots of competition in my position.

“But I want to challenge myself and try to get in the team and give the manager a selection problem by scoring goals and assisting goals.

“Hopefully, we can have a good end to the season and win the league.”