EXCLUSIVE: Peterhead’s Page offer off table after wait

Jonathan Page’s potential move to Peterhead appears to be off.

The defender was offered a contract for the new season by the Blue Toon.

However, the offer to the Airdrieonians player has now been withdrawn.

Page trained with the Buchan outfit on Saturday and the Evening Express revealed yesterday he had been offered a deal.

However, Balmoor boss Jim McInally has taken the offer to the 29-year-old off the table having not had a response from the player.

Page is still under contract at the Penny Cars Stadium for another year.

However, Diamonds boss Ian Murray had placed him on the transfer list and said he was free to find another club.

Now it is believed Murray is open to keeping Page at Airdrie for this season which has led to the lack of response to Peterhead’s offer.

As a result McInally has decided to pursue other targets.

He has already recruited striker Aidan Smith and defender Scott Hooper from Annan Athletic this summer.

Striker Shane Sutherland remains on the Balmoor transfer list, but there has been interest from clubs in League One, League Two and Highland League.