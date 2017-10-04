Now’s the time and now’s the hour for victory, says Scotland legend Miller

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Legend Willie Miller today warned Scottish football’s reputation is in tatters and the only way to fix it is by qualifying for the World Cup.

Scotland will tomorrow bid to take a step towards ending a 20-year absence from a major finals when they face Slovakia at Hampden.

It is the first of a must-win Group F double-header with a trip to Slovenia on Sunday.

Win both games and Scotland will finish second to almost certainly guarantee a play-off spot.

Drop points and the Russia 2018 dream is dead.

Capped 65 times and a veteran of two World Cup finals, Miller said: “The failure to reach a major finals since 1998 has been damaging for Scottish football.

“Not being at the World Cup or Euros since then has hit the reputation of Scotland.

“Other nations don’t think much of Scotland and the only way to change that is to be at the World Cup and Euros – starting with Russia next year.

“For the wellbeing of the nation we need to get to a finals again.

“If Scotland can do that it would boost the nation’s reputation and lift the spirits of everyone in the country.

“You can see what it has done for Northern Ireland, Wales and Republic of Ireland, who all qualified for the Euro 2016 finals along with England.

“We were the only ones who have not been at the party in recent years.

“It is crucial we get back to playing in World Cups and Euro championships.

“It has been far too long since that happened, so hopefully Scotland can end that long wait.”

Scotland currently sit in fourth spot in Group F, one point behind Slovakia and level on points with Slovenia, who boast a superior goal difference.

Miller, who played at the 1982 and ‘86 World Cups, accepts there is no margin for error.

“At least we are still in with a chance,” said Miller.

“At one stage in the campaign it looked like that would not even be the case.

“Scotland now face two must-win games, which will be very tough.

“We have to remember that Slovakia beat Scotland 3-0 away last year and also performed well against England.

“Slovenia away will also be difficult. However, Scotland can go into the games with confidence and optimism due to the way they have been playing recently.

“Performances have improved from the first half of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

“On the back of that upsurge in performances these games are ones Scotland can win to get that play-off berth.”

Scotland’s preparations for the all-or-nothing ties were rocked by the injury withdrawal of Celtic duo Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong.

“Losing key players like Brown and Armstrong is a blow,” said Miller.

“Someone will have to step up to the plate to take on Brown’s role as it is a massive one.

“Armstrong is a vital, creative player operating in that position just off the striker.

“Gordon Strachan has to have confidence in the players that are in the squad to go out and do the job.

“There is creativity within Scotland as they are playing strongly as a team and moving the ball about well.

“Leigh Griffiths is in form and will be a key player.”

Slovakia had won five straight Group F qualifiers before losing 2-1 to England in their last game.

Miller urged the Scots to be patient in the hunt for three points.

He said: “Although a win is vital, Scotland don’t have to win it in the first 10 minutes.

“All that matters is the victory after 90 minutes.

“They may have to be content to play the long game and be patient.

“Scotland have to be solid at the back and not give Slovakia any encouragement.”