North Region Junior football round-up: Clubs progress from opening Inter Regional Cup clashes

In the sole McBookie.com Superleague game to take place on Saturday, it ended all square between Nairn St. Ninian and Dyce, to see the pair remain level on points.

Jacob Kerr and Calum Neil were on the mark for the home side, with Adam McNamee notching a double for the visitors.

Elsewhere, it was all opening round Quest Engineering Inter Regional Cup action, where Stonehaven caused an upset by defeating Bridge of Don Thistle at Aberdeen Sports Village. Nikolas Wozniak gave the hosts the early advantage before an Adam Maclennan brace, with a goal in each half, turned the outcome round.

Banks o’ Dee fired in 10 without reply at Whitehills, with Jamie Buglass grabbing a treble, aided by Mark Gilmour (2), Magnus Watson (2), Matthew Robertson, Michael Philipson and Craig MacAskill.

Hermes went one better, hammering New Elgin 11-1 away from home with Jack Craig the hat-trick hero. Also finding the net were Jordan Reid (2), Matthew Pettermann (2), Matty Gairns, Callum Innes, Steven Whyte and Ross Gibbon.

A Neale Davidson penalty saw Stoneywood Parkvale edge out Banchory St. Ternan, while Buchanhaven Hearts enjoyed a fine 3-1 success at Maud. Ross Walker, Luke Lovell and Darren Batty scored for Hearts, with Josh Arthur netting Maud’s consolation.

A 4-3 shootout victory saw Forres Thistle progress at the expense of Colony Park after the pair had shared four goals with Ross Paterson and Matty Davidson on target for the Jags.

A brace from Mourad Ahmanache and efforts from Brandon Donnelly and Alex Clark gave Aberdeen University a comfortable win against Burghead Thistle, who responded via Matthew McLeod.

A last minute Lee McAllister winner gave Glentanar victory over Islavale, while, at Heathryfold, Sunnybank lost out 2-1 to Montrose Roselea, and Culter had Jay Cheyne, Willie Mathers and Callum Dunbar on the scoresheet in the 3-3 share at Rothie Rovers, with the visitors going through 6-5 on spot kicks.

Also through on penalties are Ellon United – who drew 1-apiece at Cruden Bay – and Deveronside, who shared the spoils after 90 minutes in a 2-2 scoreline against Newmachar United in Banff.

East End scored three without response at Longside, while Dufftown lost 2-0 at home to First Division rivals Fraserburgh United.

FIXTURES

TUESDAY 10 AUGUST

McBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE

Colony Park v Banchory St. Ternan

East End v Culter

Hermes v Ellon United

FIRST DIVISION

Fraserburgh United v Buchanhaven Hearts

SECOND DIVISION

Forres Thistle v Burghead Thistle

Glentanar v Rothie Rovers

LEAGUE CUP SECTION 2

Deveronside v Nairn St. Ninian (7.30)

SECTION 3

Maud v Cruden Bay

SECTION 5

Newmachar United v Dyce

SECTION 7

Montrose Roselea v Stonehaven (7.30)

SECTION 8

Sunnybank v Hall Russell United

WEDNESDAY 11 AUGUST

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Banks o’ Dee v Bridge of Don Thistle (7.30)

SECOND DIVISION

Whitehills v Islavale

FRIDAY 13 AUGUST

FIRST DIVISION

Longside v Sunnybank (7.30)

(Kick-offs 7 pm unless stated)

SATURDAY 14 AUGUST

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Banks o’ Dee v Colony Park

Bridge of Don Thistle v Nairn St. Ninian

Culter v Banchory St. Ternan

Deveronside v East End

Dyce v Montrose Roselea

Ellon United v Maud

Hall Russell United v Hermes

FIRST DIVISION

Buchanhaven Hearts v Aberdeen University

Dufftown v Stoneywood Parkvale

Stonehaven v Fraserburgh United

SECOND DIVISION

Burghead Thistle v Glentanar

Forres Thistle v Cruden Bay

New Elgin v Newmachar United

Rothie Rovers v Whitehills

(Kick-offs 2 pm)