North Region Junior football round-up: Clubs progress from opening Inter Regional Cup clashes

In the sole McBookie.com Superleague game to take place on Saturday, it ended all square between Nairn St. Ninian and Dyce, to see the pair remain level on points.
Jacob Kerr and Calum Neil were on the mark for the home side, with Adam McNamee notching a double for the visitors.
Elsewhere, it was all opening round Quest Engineering Inter Regional Cup action, where Stonehaven caused an upset by defeating Bridge of Don Thistle at Aberdeen Sports Village. Nikolas Wozniak gave the hosts the early advantage before an Adam Maclennan brace, with a goal in each half, turned the outcome round.
Banks o’ Dee fired in 10 without reply at Whitehills, with Jamie Buglass grabbing a treble, aided by Mark Gilmour (2), Magnus Watson (2), Matthew Robertson, Michael Philipson and Craig MacAskill.
Hermes went one better, hammering New Elgin 11-1 away from home with Jack Craig the hat-trick hero. Also finding the net were Jordan Reid (2), Matthew Pettermann (2), Matty Gairns, Callum Innes, Steven Whyte and Ross Gibbon.
A Neale Davidson penalty saw Stoneywood Parkvale edge out Banchory St. Ternan, while Buchanhaven Hearts enjoyed a fine 3-1 success at Maud. Ross Walker, Luke Lovell and Darren Batty scored for Hearts, with Josh Arthur netting Maud’s consolation.
A 4-3 shootout victory saw Forres Thistle progress at the expense of Colony Park after the pair had shared four goals with Ross Paterson and Matty Davidson on target for the Jags.
A brace from Mourad Ahmanache and efforts from Brandon Donnelly and Alex Clark gave Aberdeen University a comfortable win against Burghead Thistle, who responded via Matthew McLeod.
A last minute Lee McAllister winner gave Glentanar victory over Islavale, while, at Heathryfold, Sunnybank lost out 2-1 to Montrose Roselea, and Culter had Jay Cheyne, Willie Mathers and Callum Dunbar on the scoresheet in the 3-3 share at Rothie Rovers, with the visitors going through 6-5 on spot kicks.
Also through on penalties are Ellon United – who drew 1-apiece at Cruden Bay – and Deveronside, who shared the spoils after 90 minutes in a 2-2 scoreline against Newmachar United in Banff.
East End scored three without response at Longside, while Dufftown lost 2-0 at home to First Division rivals Fraserburgh United.
FIXTURES
TUESDAY 10 AUGUST
McBOOKIE.COM SUPERLEAGUE
Colony Park v Banchory St. Ternan
East End v Culter
Hermes v Ellon United
FIRST DIVISION
Fraserburgh United v Buchanhaven Hearts
SECOND DIVISION
Forres Thistle v Burghead Thistle
Glentanar v Rothie Rovers
LEAGUE CUP SECTION 2
Deveronside v Nairn St. Ninian (7.30)
SECTION 3
Maud v Cruden Bay
SECTION 5
Newmachar United v Dyce
SECTION 7
Montrose Roselea v Stonehaven (7.30)
SECTION 8
Sunnybank v Hall Russell United
WEDNESDAY 11 AUGUST
McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE
Banks o’ Dee v Bridge of Don Thistle (7.30)
SECOND DIVISION
Whitehills v Islavale
FRIDAY 13 AUGUST
FIRST DIVISION
Longside v Sunnybank (7.30)
(Kick-offs 7 pm unless stated)
SATURDAY 14 AUGUST
McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE
Banks o’ Dee v Colony Park
Bridge of Don Thistle v Nairn St. Ninian
Culter v Banchory St. Ternan
Deveronside v East End
Dyce v Montrose Roselea
Ellon United v Maud
Hall Russell United v Hermes
FIRST DIVISION
Buchanhaven Hearts v Aberdeen University
Dufftown v Stoneywood Parkvale
Stonehaven v Fraserburgh United
SECOND DIVISION
Burghead Thistle v Glentanar
Forres Thistle v Cruden Bay
New Elgin v Newmachar United
Rothie Rovers v Whitehills
(Kick-offs 2 pm)
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe